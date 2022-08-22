The Newscast Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.

  • Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions
  • Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs
  • Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera/video staff concerning composition
  • Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments
  • Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast
  • Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts
  • Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts
  • Tests equipment to ensure proper operation
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • High school diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum two years’ experience in news operations and production. (Depending on market size)
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Proficiency with broadcast control equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

