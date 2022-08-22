The Newscast Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.

Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs

Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera/video staff concerning composition

Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments

Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast

Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts

Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts

Tests equipment to ensure proper operation

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience in news operations and production. (Depending on market size)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with broadcast control equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

