The Newscast Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.
- Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs
- Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera/video staff concerning composition
- Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments
- Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast
- Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts
- Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts
- Tests equipment to ensure proper operation
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High school diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum two years’ experience in news operations and production. (Depending on market size)
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Proficiency with broadcast control equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously