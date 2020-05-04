Part Time Editor/Photographer News

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The News Editor operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming.

Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming

Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary

Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect

Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots

Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product

Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects.

Maintains editing equipment

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience operating video editing equipment

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with video editing equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Must have good driving record and current driver’s license

