Part Time Editor/Photographer News

The News Editor operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming.

  • Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming
  • Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary
  • Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect
  • Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots
  • Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product
  • Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story
  • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects.
  • Maintains editing equipment
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • High school diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum two years’ experience operating video editing equipment
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Proficiency with video editing equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Must have good driving record and current driver’s license

