Part Time Editor/Photographer News

The News Editor operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming.
- Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming
- Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary
- Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect
- Determines the specific audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots
- Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product
- Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects.
- Maintains editing equipment
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High school diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum two years’ experience operating video editing equipment
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Proficiency with video editing equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Must have good driving record and current driver’s license
