Part Time Editor/Photographer

The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

WCBD-TV of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., in Charleston SC, is seeking a full time Local Sales Assistant/Front Desk Team Member. The Sales Assistant works with the Sales Department and a team of Account Executives to facilitate order entry, traffic, accounting and all clerical functions required by the Sales department as needed.