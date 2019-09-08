Part Time Editor/Photographer

Nexstar’s WCBD-TV 2, the NBC affiliate in beautiful Charleston, SC, is looking for a part-time television photojournalist and editor. Successful candidate must have a keen eye for news, strong non-linear editing skills, and an excellent work ethic. Candidate must demonstrate the ability to edit video for newscasts using non-linear computer editing, have knowledge of proper lighting, framing, and audio techniques, and can consistently shoot creative, well organized, compelling video. Candidate must have a good driving record.
Pre-employment background check and Motor Vehicle Report are required.
No phone calls please.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Tech Skills:
Hardware: Panasonic 270 Series Cameras, Edius/Stratus Editing, TVU live shots and police scanners. Software: ENPS newsroom computer system experience a plus. Internet savy preferred.
Job Skills:
Excellent, professional shooting and editing.
Duties:
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
- Shoots video for news reports
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Performs other duties as assigned
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The News Photographer/Editor must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the News Photographer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.