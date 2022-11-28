The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.
- Shoots video for news reports
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
- Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High school diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (More for larger markets and less for smaller markets)
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Proficiency with video recording equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to work any shift