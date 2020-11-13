Photographer

Work For Us

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.

  • Shoots video for news reports
  • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
  • Sets up, composes and executes video shots
  • Maintains video equipment
  • Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
  • Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • High school diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum two years’ experience operating video recording equipment (More for larger markets and less for smaller markets)
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Proficiency with video recording equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Flexibility to work any shift

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES