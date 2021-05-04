Producer, Creative Services

Life in the Lowcountry is calling! WCBD Count on 2 is looking for a Creative Services Producer to join our talented team in beautiful Charleston, SC. Our Creative Services Producer must be able to plan, write, shoot, and edit creative video that engages the intended viewer, whether it is a TV commercial, News promo, social media video, or any other form of video content. Our CSP must have great creative, communication and organizational skills. To join our family, a positive attitude, the ability to take creative instruction, and strong work ethic is a must. The ability to meet tight deadlines is critical.

So what does our perfect candidate need to know? Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, Lighting, DSLR and broadcast production cameras– all are very important to this job. At WCBD we value the culture we’ve built – great people work here — so our Creative Services Producer can count on being challenged every day, in every facet of the job by his or her peers.

The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion. Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is a must.

Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories

Collaborate with creative team and project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results

Coordinate asset and information exchange take meeting notes

Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project

Manage video equipment and software needs

Mentor junior commercial producers as needed

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion

Interpreting the client’s business needs; developing design briefs by gathering information and data to clarify design issues

Perform other duties, as directed by management

Requirements & Skills

Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, or college degree preferred

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Broad understanding of marketing and design

Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques

Exhibit advanced editing expertise

A passion to stay up-to-date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries

Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred

Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including; Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder

Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority

Must be able to work independently or as part of a team

Occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts will be required

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station

Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition

Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

