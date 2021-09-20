Reporter / Multimedia Journalist

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- South Carolina municipalities can be an easy target for cyberattacks, highlighting the need for safety infrastructure months after high-profile hacks have shone a spotlight on the issue.

“It is important for organizations to protect themselves from these attacks because everything now involves computers,” said Ryan Truskey, the deputy chief information security officer for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. “It is something that every organization needs to protect.”