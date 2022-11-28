Are you enthusiastic about making money, a hard worker, and dedicated to succeeding in a fast moving career? If so, this salary plus commission opportunity is just for you!
The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on local businesses. The Account Executive will be tasked with presenting television and digital marketing opportunities to potential clients.
- Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals
- Establishes trusting relationships with local business community
- Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients
- Maintains and grows accounts as well as develop new accounts
- Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients
- Works with station’s creative department to develop and produce client commercials
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
- Minimum one year’s sales experience in the media field preferred
- Effective communication/client presentation skills
- Ability to interact with high level decision makers
- Excellent follow up, strong organizational skills/attention to detail
- Proven ability to meet/exceed sales goals
- Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record