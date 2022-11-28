Are you enthusiastic about making money, a hard worker, and dedicated to succeeding in a fast moving career? If so, this salary plus commission opportunity is just for you!

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on local businesses. The Account Executive will be tasked with presenting television and digital marketing opportunities to potential clients.

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals

Establishes trusting relationships with local business community

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients

Maintains and grows accounts as well as develop new accounts

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients

Works with station’s creative department to develop and produce client commercials

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Minimum one year’s sales experience in the media field preferred

Effective communication/client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high level decision makers

Excellent follow up, strong organizational skills/attention to detail

Proven ability to meet/exceed sales goals

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

