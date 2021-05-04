Sales Account Strategist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) - More than 120 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in South Carolina have begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to customers and employees on a walk-in basis, according to a news release.

So far, South Carolina has recorded more than 1.3 million complete vaccinations in the state, representing 32.2% of the population, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.