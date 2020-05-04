It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

Are you enthusiastic about making money; a hard worker; and dedicated to succeeding in a fast-moving career? If so, this salary plus commission opportunity is just for you!!!

The Sales Account Strategist generates advertising revenue by calling on new direct businesses. The Account Strategist will be tasked with convincing potential clients of the merits of television and digital advertising.

Implements strategies to consistently grow and exceed revenue goals.

Establishes credible relationships with local business community.

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients.

Maintains accounts and develops new accounts.

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients.

Works with station creative department to develop and produce client commercials.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills :

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred.

Minimum one year’s sales experience in the media field, preferred.

Effective communication/client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills/attention to detail

Proven ability to meet/exceed sales goals

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word & ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

APPLY HERE