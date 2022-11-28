The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.
- Performs all clerical functions for the Sales Department
- Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures
- Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders and other resources
- Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems
- Prepares forms and reports
- Monitors inventory
- Maintains files and other business records
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High School diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment