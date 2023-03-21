The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

Performs all clerical functions for the Sales Department

Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures

Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders and other resources

Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems

Prepares forms and reports

Monitors inventory

Maintains files and other business records

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High School diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

