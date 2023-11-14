WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.

The Sales Assistant/Project Coordinator works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, commercial assignment, special projects/initiatives, and accounting perspective. The Sales Assistant/Project Coordinator is also responsible for performing all functions required by department personnel as needed.

Facilitate and oversee the workflow of station projects and initiatives

Supply the sales team with updated PowerPoint decks outlining our projects and station analytics

Support the functions needed to successfully carry out the back-end of the sales process in a timely manner

Order entry, assign commercials, monitor and update available television inventory

Provide administrative support and handle routine business tasks for the sales team and managers

Maintain a filing system for client records and data so all transactions and historical data can be recalled

Manage the calendars and timelines for multiple projects, with a strong attention to detail

Coordinate with other departments through verbal and written communication

Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

4-year college degree preferred

Fluency in English

Experience with creating PowerPoint presentations and Excel spreadsheets

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

