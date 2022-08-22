The Sales Assistant/Project Coordinator works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic, special projects/initiatives, and accounting perspective.  The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

  • Performs all clerical functions for the Sales Department
  • Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures
  • Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders and other resources
  • Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems
  • Prepares forms and reports
  • Monitors inventory
  • Maintains files and other business records
  • Facilitates the workflow between Nexstar’s company projects and the station’s broadcast, digital and news department
  • Manages the calendars and timelines for multiple projects, with a strong attention to detail
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • 4-year college degree preferred
  • Fluency in English
  • Experience with creating PowerPoint presentations, and Excel spreadsheets
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

