The Sales Assistant/Project Coordinator works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic, special projects/initiatives, and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.
- Performs all clerical functions for the Sales Department
- Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures
- Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders and other resources
- Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems
- Prepares forms and reports
- Monitors inventory
- Maintains files and other business records
- Facilitates the workflow between Nexstar’s company projects and the station’s broadcast, digital and news department
- Manages the calendars and timelines for multiple projects, with a strong attention to detail
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- 4-year college degree preferred
- Fluency in English
- Experience with creating PowerPoint presentations, and Excel spreadsheets
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment