The Senior Creative Services Producer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots and operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots.

SENIOR CREATIVE SERVICES PRODUCER

WCBD-TV in Charleston, SC is looking for an experienced producer to join our Creative Services team. The main responsibility of this individual will be to create dynamic spots that promote our television station and our initiatives. The right candidate must be very skilled at editing and creating graphics with the Adobe Premiere Suite, shooting video using a DSLR camera and lighting techniques. They must also be a highly motivated and creative individual who stays up to date on current events and weather situations that affect people in the Lowcountry. News viewers are preferred. They must be a team player who is willing to work with various departments within the station. They must be flexible and able to work in a fast-paced deadline driven environment. Additional duties may be required of this individual based on the needs of the station. Must apply on line to be considered.

Requirements & Skills:

Minimum 5 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment

Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must be able to provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.

Strong non-linear editing skills

Extensive knowledge and proven experience in Adobe Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop

Passion for strong image and promotion writing

Possess strong video production skills

Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear

Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization, and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks

Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments

Perform other duties as assigned

Additional Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

