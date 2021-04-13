WCBD in beautiful Charleston, SC is looking for a new host for its popular afternoon lifestyles program, Loving Living Local. The show is all about the Low Country and features things to do, places to go, local businesses, expert advice, and more.

Nexstar Broadcasting and WCBD, it’s NBC Affiliate station in beautiful Charleston, SC, are looking for an on-air talent to host and oversee production of taped, look-live entertainment segments. This is a full-time position requiring the Host to plan, produce and direct each segment from concept to finished product. This position will work closely with various departments. Requirements include experience using Adobe Premiere, Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Google Docs, Sheets, and Zoom. Experience shooting, editing, and producing content is a must, as well as an understanding of live to tape video production in a news environment. Minimum of three years on-air reporting and/or anchoring experience, along with superior ad-lib interviewing skills, are also required.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans. Pre-employment Criminal Background Check and MVR are required, must have good driving record and valid Driver’s License.

Qualified Candidates must apply on line at nexstar.tv/careers, and must submit a recent Talent Reel with application.

This position reports to the Creative Services Director. This full-time position involves writing, producing, and hosting a local television show and accompanying digital components.

Responsibilities include:

Hosting or providing daily on camera contributions to a daily television show

Writing show segments

Contributing story ideas.

Calendar and content planning

Interviewing show guests/clients both in studio, remote (Zoom) and on location

Collecting information, video or photos for post-production

Greeting and assisting guests during show preparations

Researching show topics and developing questions for guests

Scheduling interviews

Attending mandatory station meetings

Assisting sales on presentations including meeting with clients

Participating in events –either station-sponsored or others – to promote the show

Maintaining a show social media account and assist with all online content as directed by the CSD

Assisting News when needed

Other duties as directed by management

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Superior on-air presence

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

