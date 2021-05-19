Sports Anchor, reporter

The Sports Anchor produces and anchors sports reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
- Produces and presents sports reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content
- Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required
- Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage
- Participates in promotional activities including public appearances
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
- Shoots video for sports reports
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
- Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Minimum five years’ experience in sports reporting or anchoring (More or less depending on market size)
- Superior on-air presence
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating others
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Flexibility to work any shift