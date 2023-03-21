WCBD TV is an NBC Affiliate Station owned by Nexstar Media Inc. We are located in the beautiful Lowcountry area of Charleston, SC. Charleston is known for its warm weather, friendly people, charming downtown, outstanding food, beautiful beaches, and so much history.

Internships are available for qualified students studying broadcast journalism and other communication degrees, as well as creative services/marketing degrees, business and engineering.

Internship Details:

Each internship is scheduled for the required number of hours determined by each college program

We have one internship position available for Sales, one for Creative Services, one for Engineering and two for News

Will be well supervised and participate in a meaningful learning experience

Interns will adhere to Nexstar’s zero tolerance guidelines and conduct themselves in a professional manner

Upon completion of the internship program requirements, the student will be evaluated through a review as required by the college program

Requirements & Skills:

Must be senior in their last year of concentrated post high school study

Be of advanced skill level due to complexity of projects

A collaborative worker with a willingness to learn

APPLY HERE