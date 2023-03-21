The Traffic Coordinator tracks and prepares logs for scheduled programming and advertisements.

  • Prepares daily program log by obtaining information such as source, location and length of program
  • Calculates exact length of programs and time slots available for promotional material
  • Assigns commercial material to be inserted between programs
  • Creates and issues computerized program schedule for the station
  • Maintains program logging and other operational procedures
  • Coordinates with other departments to solve logistical problems in coordination of on-air promotions for station programming
  • Performs clerical functions as needed
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  •  High School diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

