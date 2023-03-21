The Traffic Coordinator tracks and prepares logs for scheduled programming and advertisements.
- Prepares daily program log by obtaining information such as source, location and length of program
- Calculates exact length of programs and time slots available for promotional material
- Assigns commercial material to be inserted between programs
- Creates and issues computerized program schedule for the station
- Maintains program logging and other operational procedures
- Coordinates with other departments to solve logistical problems in coordination of on-air promotions for station programming
- Performs clerical functions as needed
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High School diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment