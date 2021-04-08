Traffic Coordinator

Work For Us

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Traffic Coordinator tracks and prepares logs for scheduled programming and advertisements.

  • Prepares daily program log by obtaining information such as source, location and length of program
  • Calculates exact length of programs and time slots available for promotional material
  • Assigns commercial material to be inserted between programs
  • Creates and issues computerized program schedule for the station
  • Maintains program logging and other operational procedures
  • Coordinates with other departments to solve logistical problems in coordination of on-air promotions for station programming
  • Performs clerical functions as needed
  • Performs other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic a big plus
  • High School diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES